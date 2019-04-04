Parliament votes to implement ban on pavement parking across Scotland

THE Scottish Government has agreed in principle to implement a nationwide ban on pavement parking.

Under current legislation, pavement parking or double parking are not specific offences in Scotland but section four of the Transport (Scotland) Bill voted on by ministers today contains provisions to prohibit these actions. The bill replaces current laws on obstruction and pavement parking which are unenforceable.

Charity Living Streets Scotland, which has campaigned for a Scotland-wide ban on pavement and double parking, welcomed today’s ruling and urged England and Wales to follow suit.

READ MORE: Pavement parking should be culturally unacceptable - campaigners

Stuart Hay, Director, Living Streets Scotland said: “Today’s ruling to make cars on pavements a thing of the past will help to create safer and more welcoming streets for all.

READ MORE: ‘Majority’ of people are against a ban on pavement parking

“As well as offering huge financial savings to local councils who are charged with fixing footways damaged by the weight of vehicles, it will give new freedom to people in wheelchairs, parents with pushchairs and older people who are currently forced into oncoming traffic when they’re faced with a vehicle blocking their path.

“A simple national ban which covers all pavements offers the best way to change behaviour and sends the message that parking on pavements is socially unacceptable. We urge MSPs to now ensure the bill is not watered down. Practical plans and resources, including the proposed national publicity campaign, should be put in place to ensure the bill is enacted efficiently.

“Our main concern is a blanket 20-minute exemption for delivery vehicles. This dispensation undermines the goals of preventing obstruction and pavement damage. We agree with Scottish councils who believe that enforcement of this waiting time is impractical. This clause must be removed.

“The relevant powers in England and Wales should take a lead from today’s monumental ruling.”

Among the supporters of a pavement parking ban is sight loss charity Guide Dogs Scotland, w Today we welcome the cross party support at @ScotParl backing principles to tackle pavement parking in the Transport (Scotland) Bill, and look forward to working with MSPs and stakeholders in the coming months on forging ahead on legislation to make pedestrian safety the priority

The ruling comes in the same week that the Transport Select Committee launched an inquiry into pavement parking in England.