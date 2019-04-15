Paris’s Notre-Dame Cathedral suffers “colossal damages” in inferno

Have your say

The world famous Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris has been engulfed in a catastrophic fire, toppling its spire.

The entire wooden frame of the 850-year-old building as at risk of collapse.

The French capital city’s mayor, Emmanuel Gregoire, said the gothic monument had suffered ‘colossal damages’.

Emergency crews are battling to salvage art and other priceless artefacts stored in the body of the cathedral.

A spokesman for Notre-Dame said the entire wooden interior of the building is ablaze and is likely to be destroyed.

READ MORE: Top Scottish chef rages over fad diets and special request ‘f***witarians’

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he arrives at the front entrance of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris, as flames engulf its roof on April 15, 2019. - A colossal fire swept through the famed Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, causing a spire to collapse and threatening to destroy the entire masterpiece and its precious artworks. The fire, which began in the early evening, sent flames and huge clouds of grey smoke billowing into the Paris sky as stunned Parisians and tourists watched on in sheer horror. (Photo by PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL / AFP)PHILIPPE WOJAZER/AFP/Getty Images

French media has reported that officials have said the fire may be linked to renovation work at one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions.

Hundreds of people are watching on from the bridges which surround the Île de la Cité.

Plumes of smoke are rising above the city.

French President Emmanuel Macron postponed a televised address to visit the scene himself.

Smokes ascends as flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019 afternoon, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP)FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

He tweeted: “Our Lady of Paris in flames. Emotion of a whole nation. Thought for all Catholics and for all French. Like all our countrymen, I’m sad tonight to see this part of us burn.”

READ MORE: Scottish Labour to give workers right to first refusal when companies up for sale

Labour MP Yvette Cooper, who is in Paris, said: “Have just come away from the bank of the Seine after the spire fell as I can’t bear to watch any more. Fearful for anyone close to the flames, and aghast that centuries of history & beauty could disappear into smoke so fast.”

Ashley Huntington, 21, an American university student studying in Paris, said: “Our class ran what was supposed to be 30 minutes walking but we probably got here in 20 running.

“You could just get close and see the smoke. The smoke is everywhere in the sky. It seems like more pieces of the scaffolding are currently falling.”

She added: “It just looks like it’s out of control. I’ve never seen a fire in real life but the flames keep getting bigger and bigger. I don’t think it’s getting better at all.

“The police right now are definitely making sure the public is cleared away. We keep getting pushed further and further away.”

US President Donald Trump suggested on Twitter that the fire was put out with “flying water tankers”.

“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris,” he wrote.

“Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo described it as a “terrible fire” and urged people at the scene to stay safe.

British church Westminster Abbey has said it is “devastated for our friends” at Notre-Dame.

A post from its official Twitter account read: “Devastated for our friends at #NotreDame and for the people of France.

“You are in our thoughts and prayers tonight.”

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she wishes France strength “as they grieve and rebuild”.

“My heart goes out to Paris,” she tweeted. “Notre-Dame is a symbol of our ability as human beings to unite for a higher purpose - to build breathtaking spaces for worship that no one person could have built on their own.

“I wish France strength and shared purpose as they grieve and rebuild.”

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.