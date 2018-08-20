Pair attacked and robbed by male armed with a metal pole in Armadale

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses after a man was treated in hospital after being assaulted by a man with a metal pole in Armadale.

The incident happened around 2.30am on Monday August 20 in Mayfield Drive.

Police are appealing for information following the incident.

A 41-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were in the street when they were attacked by a male armed with a metal pole, who then made off from the area in a silver van.

The man sustained injuries to his arms and is being treated at St John’s Hospital, while the woman was uninjured.

Following the assault, the male victim established the keys to his car had been stolen. However, the vehicle had not been taken.

Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, early fifties, 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build, short grey hair and wearing a dark top.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles from Livingston CID said: “At this time we don’t know if the keys were stolen opportunistically, or whether the intention of this attack was to steal the vehicle.

“We are continuing to conduct local inquiries in the area to identify the suspect and anyone who recognises him should contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 293 of the 20th August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.