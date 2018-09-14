Paedophile who vanished after early release may be in Edinburgh

Police are appealing for information over a missing man, released early from jail, who may have travelled to Edinburgh.

Paul Redpath was last seen on September 1 in Workington, Cumbria, but may have travelled to the Capital due to his links with Scotland.

The 40-year-old was released early from jail after serving 179 days of a 16 month sentence under the automatic early release scheme.

A former chef, Redpath was first jailed in Northern Ireland in 2006 for abusing two teens.

He has since absconded six times despite the fact that he should have been closely monitored according to reports.

Mr Redpath is described as 6ft 4in tall and is slim with a grey moustache and beard. His hair is in a ponytail.

Anyone who has seen him has been asked to call 101 and ask for Cumbria Police.

Conservative justice spokesman John Lamont said: “A dangerous man is now walking our streets.

“This is another shocking case which shows why the scandal of automatic early release has to end.

“The public loses all confidence with courts when time served bears no relation to sentences.

“But all we’ve had from the SNP is hot air and empty promises.”