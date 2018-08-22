Overturned ambulance involved in Whitburn Cross crash ‘was on a call’

Have your say

An ambulance that overturned at Whitburn Cross following a collision with another vehicle was on a call it has been confirmed.

Police were called at 6:40am following the incident which involved an ambulance and a Ford Ranger on East Main Street

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and that no patient was in the ambulance at the time.

Images shared to the Edinburgh Evening News show that the lights and siren appeared to be on.

Despite the crash, the road remained open with cars able to filter through around the ambulance.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “Responding to a call out, an ambulance was involved in a collision with another vehicle at Whitburn Cross at 0643 hours this morning.

Contributed image

“There were no injuries to the ambulance crew or the driver of the other vehicle.

“Another ambulance was quickly dispatched to deal with the original call in Bathgate.”