Outlander training programme looking for Scottish trainees to work on Season 5

The award-wining TV show is set to recruit up to 18 trainees based in Scotland.

If you’re a fan of Outlander, and looking for a career in TV production then this may be the ideal opportunity as the show is looking to recruit trainees to work across various departments.

Successful applicants will be working on Season 5 from next month, and can look forward to working with some of the finest technicians in the business. This experience within a real filming environment will give excellent grounding to pursue a successful career within the industry.

Trainees will work within departments such as production design, costume, rigging and carpentry. The scheme also includes regular meetings with supervisors to monitor development.

The eligibility criteria states that no formal qualifications are required but applicants must be residents of Scotland (as the production base is in Cumbernauld), be eligible to work in the UK, be over 18 years old, have a basic understanding of the film and TV industry with at least one credit from a profession TV or film production and have no more than 12 months paid experience within the department they are applying to.

The deadline for applications is 10am on 19 November, with interviews being held between 26 November and 7 December. More information can be found here.

