Outlander extra quits day job to become full-time Jacobite

An electrician has quit his day job to become a full-time Jacobite after appearing as an extra on smash hit time-travel drama Outlander.

Andrew McAlindon appeared in season two as one of Jamie Fraser’s Highlanders and soon became obsessed with Jacobites and Scottish history.

Andrew McAlindon has become obsessed with Jacobites and Scottish history. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Since then, the 40-year-old from Kilmacolm, Inverclyde, has packed in his career as an electrician to wear full 18th-century Jacobite attire and give tours of the Highlands.

His new career began after he posted a video online explaining ‘How to Wear Plaid’, which gained more than five million views in just a few weeks.

READ MORE: Outlander extras to complete Kiltwalk fundraiser in full Highland dress

The father-of-three said: “Being on Outlander has completely changed my life. I am absolutely loving what I am doing now.

The electrician has quit his day job to become a full-time Jacobite after appearing as an extra on smash hit time-travel drama Outlander. Picture: CP/SWNS

“I, first of all, joined an acting agency. I got a call for Outlander and I was a Highlander on season two and three.

“After season two I learned about Jacobite history. I started buying swords and everything. I kept buying the gear.

“When I first started getting into the Jacobite lifestyle my wife was a little sceptical. I think when muskets started getting delivered to the house she just thought it had gone too far.

“I’ve just turned 40 as well so it feels like the start of a very exciting journey.

“I was an electrician and now I run a company called Highlander tours.”

READ MORE: Doune Castle film set ‘besieged’ by Outlander fans

On the Amazon Prime series Outlander, Andrew has appeared as a redcoat, town guard and even Sam Heughan’s leg double.

He also fought in the Battle of Prestonpans in season two and survived to fight in the Battle of Culloden in season 3.

The popular show has been credited with bringing more tourism to Scotland, particularly from the USA, in recent years.

Andrew says that many of the people taking his tours seem to understand the historical significance of where he takes them.

He added: “People love it, I dress up in full 18-century outfits, I even do a bit of sword fighting in some of the historic locations.

“Most people that come are Americans and I would normally meet up with people to have a few drinks with them.

“Some people love to hear about Scottish history, so this is my full-time job now.

“I have people tearing up on the tours because they realise the significance of the locations.

“I never expected the business to become so successful, but I’m booked up all the way to October now. It’s getting to the point that I have to turn people away.”