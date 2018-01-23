Outlander cast and crew return to Fife village

Have your say

The cast and crew of Outlander will return to a Fife village this week to shoot scenes for season four of the hugely successful time travelling fantasy.

Falkland High Street will be closed to traffic as filming gets underway with East Port, Cross Wynd and Mill Wynd also to be used by producers.

The village has already replicated Inverness during the 1940s and the mid 18th Century in earlier episodes.

The village’s Convenanter Hotel, which doubled as Mrs Baird’s bed and breakfast in season one, will remain closed this week as shooting gets underway.

Meanwhile, claims that the set for Fraser’s Ridge, where the show’s lead characters settle after arriving in North Carolina, has been built in woods near Cumbernauld have been denied.

The appearance of the couple’s rustic cabin is eagerly anticipated by Outlander fans.

A simple, wooden building has appeared in Cumbernauld Glen close to the Outlander studios.

But John Gary Steel, the production manager in charge of set design, confirmed on Twitter that it is not the cabin being used in the show.

The Outlander production team earlier sought permission to build a temporary set in woods outside Cambusbarron, near Stirling.

However, this plan is no longer going ahead.