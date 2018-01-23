Oscars 2018: Shape of Water lands 13 nominations for Academy Awards

Guillermo del Toro’s monster romance “The Shape of Water” has landed a leading 13 nominations and Greta Gerwig has become just the fifth woman nominated for best director by the Academy Awards.

The 90th Academy Awards nominees have been announced ahead of the ceremony on March 4.

The Shape of Water has been nominated for 13 Oscars

Gary Oldman and Daniel Day-Lewis will go head to head in the best actor category at this year’s Oscars.

Oldman is nominated for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, while Day-Lewis is nominated for Phantom Thread.

They are joined in the category by Timothee Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name, Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out and Denzel Washington for Roman J Israel, Esq.

Gary Oldman has been nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour (Jack English/Focus Features via AP)

Sally Hawkins has been nominated for the best actress Oscar for The Shape Of Water alongside Margot Robbie for I, Tonya, Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird, Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Meryl Streep for The Post.

Dunkirk, Darkest Hour, Call Me By Your Name, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape Of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri will compete for the best picture award.

Greta Gerwig has been nominated for the best director Oscar for her directorial debut Lady Bird, the fifth woman in history to get a nod for the prize.

Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson have been nominated for the best supporting actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri alongside Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project, Richard Jenkins for The Shape Of Water and Christopher Plummer for All The Money In The World after he replaced Kevin Spacey in last-minute reshoots.

Allison Janney has been nominated for the best supporting actress for I, Tonya alongside Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird, Mary J Blige for Mudbound and Octavia Spencer for The Shape Of Water and Lesley Manville for Phantom Thread.

The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand and Loving Vincent have been nominated for the best animated feature Oscar.