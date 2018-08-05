Original member of Bay City Rollers dies after fire at Edinburgh home

An original member of the Bay City Rollers has died after a fire in his Edinburgh home.

The Sunday Mail reports that Archie Marr, 66, the band’s keyboard player when they had their first hit Keep on Dancing, was found dead last month in his home in the south side of Edinburgh.

The death comes just weeks after the tragic death of Rollers guitarist Alan Longmuir

Archie’s brother David, was quoted by the paper as saying: “Archie was a real character and loved by everyone who came into contact with him.

“He was in a local band Tandem in the 1960s who were very successful then Bay City Rollers manager Tam Paton recruited him into the Rollers.

“He appeared with the band on Top of The Pops.

“Archie enjoyed the adulation but he didn’t enjoy the constant travelling. There were no private jets in these days – only 12-hour journeys in the back of vans to all parts of Britain. Archie was a bit of a homeboy and loved being in Edinburgh and near his family.

“He really didn’t have the hunger to be a success in the music industry. I think he felt it was too much like hard work. He also had no regrets about the band later enjoying world wide fame and success.”

It is understood Archie will be laid to rest later this month at Mortonhall Crematorium.