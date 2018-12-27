‘Why are English holidays imposed on us by supermarkets?’ - Scotsman Letters

National supermarkets in Scotland should have opening hours which reflect Scottish holidays, not English ones, a Scotsman reader writes.

Tesco tells me it will close on 25 and 26 December and on 1 January. These are English holidays!

Scottish holidays are 25 December and 1 and 2 January. Why are English holidays imposed on us?

Christmas Day has only been a holiday in Scotland since 1958 and Boxing Day was never a holiday.

New Year was always the big celebration in Scotland so the holidays were 1 and 2 January. It is eroding our Scottish tradition not to have a holiday on 2 January but to impose one on 26 December.

Tesco may not be a Scottish firm but “when in Rome do as the Romans do” – it should not ignore Scottish traditions.

Avril Cameron, Inverness