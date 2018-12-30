Letters: Relentless IndyRef2 threats will hit economic growth

Letters to the Scotland on Sunday, December 30.

The SNP wants immigration devolved to Holyrood because of Brexit, with the aim of encouraging inward migration to Scotland. Whether you agree or not with such a policy, surely the best way to help grow our population and avoid any possible consequential negative economic impact is to drop the nationalists’ pursuit of independence?

In July 2014 an opinion poll showed 700,000 of us would consider emigrating from Scotland, were Scotland to leave the UK. Let’s assume many couldn’t for job or family reasons, meaning perhaps 25 per cent of this number would go: 175,000. It’s taken Scotland approximately ten years to grow its population by 175,000. If the SNP believes increasing our population is vital to Scottish economic growth, then Nicola Sturgeon et al’s relentless indyref2 threats don’t make any sense in demographic terms.

Martin Redfern, Edinburgh

Mackay well placed to take control of SNP

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told Labour’s Richard Leonard last week that the SNP “consider education to be the top priority that it rightly is”. Ah well, we can all relax in the sure knowledge that the SNP have now recognised their failings in the education system.

In a troubled year, Sturgeon has had to deal with sexual harassment allegations regarding SNP MSPs, even extending to former leader Alex Salmond who must now be regarded as an ex-friend. And with no progress towards indyref2, even the most loyal of SNP supporters are looking for a successor to achieve their very distant dream of Scottish independence. John Swinney had his chance but blew it, so it’s up to the likes of smart suited silver-tongued Derek Mackay to take over the reins, as his talent of describing bad news as good is remarkable as Scotland’s economy limps along well behind the rest of the UK.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen

Bid to control climate is a costly pipe dream

The eruption last week of the Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia and the resultant tsunami caused death and widespread destruction.

Worldwide 500 volcanoes have regularly erupted in the past.

Scientists acknowledge that volcanoes can affect weather and the Earth’s climate. Following the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines, ash and gases in the atmosphere blocked the sunlight and cooled temperatures by as much as 0.5C in some regions. The eruption of Tambora Volcano in Indonesia in 1815 lowered global temperatures by 3C. Mankind trying to control the climate is an expensive green pipe dream. Nature creates volcanoes, tsunamis, earthquakes and hurricanes, and the additional emissions are far more than puny mankind can ever save.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow

Who else remembers wooden setts on roads?

I read your article “Old Aberdeen’s crazy paving plan” (News, 23 December) with interest. I wonder how many readers of my generationremember when the single-line tram track on Edinburgh’s Dryden Street leading to the Shrubhill Works from Pilrig Street was protected by wooden setts? The rationale was that trams passing to and from the works (especially at night) would run more quietly than they would on granite setts.

J Lindsay Walls, Edinburgh

