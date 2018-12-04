What Highland officials may not understand about billionaires – leader comment

Officials involved in planning matters in Wester Ross clearly don’t really understand how the billionaires of this world roll.

In fact, it turns out, the super-rich don’t actually do all that much rolling; they’re more into helicoptering.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the billionaire ruler of Dubai, had faced rather mundane concerns about increased traffic as a result of his plan to build a nine-bedroom house and two new lodges at his estate at Inverinate, where he and his family can escape Dubai’s 50C summer heat.

READ MORE: Billionaire Dubai ruler to fly his family into Highland retreat

Hard to imagine this would cause anything like gridlock, but the Sheikh’s development company had another reason to put people’s minds at rest. “The majority of visits to the property are either by coach or helicopter”, they said, adding a bit about a “fleet” of six cars.

One imagines that’s helicopters for the family and coaches for the staff. We might have to wait for the world’s first trillionaires before the kitchen staff get their own personal helicopters.

Oh, and councillors also don’t need to worry about parking spaces – there’s a triple helipad.

READ MORE: Dubai Sheikh’s new Highland lodge ‘dwarfs’ original