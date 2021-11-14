We need bold, courageous policy that connects education to Scotland’s future skills needs - Sandy Begbie

This campaign couldn’t come at a more critical time in the journey of economic recovery from the pandemic and as we acclimatise to a new international trading environment.

The last two years has witnessed unprecedented upheaval. In the business community, priorities have changed, and models have adapted, as organisations continue to face a period of extreme pressure.

This pressure has inevitable consequences for our workforce, particularly our younger people. We must do everything we can to ensure everyone is given a chance in life, an opportunity to fulfil their potential as an individual, regardless of their background.

Modern Apprentices at Forth Valley College to mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week

I have a deep, personal passion for this subject which is why I agreed to lead the Scottish Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee in 2020. The last 24 months has brought into sharp focus many of the recommendations in that report and we need targeted action immediately.

Fundamentally, we must have greater cohesion between government and industry and think differently to better align education at all levels with the future needs of the country.

Skills gaps threaten both the size and nature of the economic recovery. In a recent Open University report, 74 per cent of Scottish businesses said skills shortages are having a negative impact on profitability, while research from the UK oil and gas sector shows that skills shortages are the biggest barrier to transitioning to low carbon alternatives.

Education reform is a priority for the Scottish government and a shake-up is under way, informed by the OECD’s (The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) recent recommendations and the consultation led by Professor Ken Muir which closes toward the end of the month.

While education reform is welcome, it’s essential we take a holistic approach that connects to the wider world of work. We need bold, courageous policy that connects education to Scotland’s economic strategy and future skills needs, and we need employers to develop talent strategies that foster greater involvement in education.

With the right interventions we can create a nimbler, more responsive approach that better aligns schools, colleges and universities with the needs of businesses and other employers for the benefit of young people.

In early years, schools should be encouraged to welcome more and more employers, of all sizes and industries, through their doors. There has been real progress made on this front through the Young Person’s Guarantee. We now have DYW (Developing the Young Workforce) school coordinators operating at every secondary across Scotland, acting as key intermediaries between schools and employers.

We must also factor in what attainment looks like across the full spectrum of young people. Colleges play a vital role in providing alternative pathways into the labour market but are often underappreciated.

There should be greater incentives for colleges to form partnerships with employers enabling courses to match and adapt to skills challenges. In turn, industry must also reflect on its recruitment processes to ensure we are demonstrating we value vocational qualifications.

Some of the best examples I have seen focus solely on character and potential, recognising academic success is only one measure. I know young people who joined financial services companies straight from school with minimal qualifications and have trained via in-house schemes or apprenticeships to become respectively, an IT developer, a marketing consultant, and an ESG investment administrator.

Businesses, large and small, can make simple adjustments, and work with charity sector or HR expertise, to recruit and retain more diverse talent - whether that’s those with a disability, people with caring responsibilities, or simply young people from a different background to their existing employees. A little upfront effort can enable employers to reap the rewards of loyal, happy staff and greater diversity to help them meet the challenges of the future.

Employers must also get better at sharing information about our requirements. We have the strongest understanding of how digital and technological change is impacting roles in our industries over time. Sharing these insights is essential if we are going to close the skills gap.

The reality is early careers and inclusion should not be viewed as simply a nice thing to do. It is a business imperative.

A new approach to early careers would give businesses a new stability, driving them to grow and invest. It will boost key growth industries like fintech, helping us to become more digitally connected and internationally competitive. It will support our efforts to be at the forefront of the green industrial revolution, helping us lead the journey to net zero and attracting new investment.

Scottish Financial Enterprise is delighted to be representing the financial services industry this week and we will play our role in highlighting the career support and advice that’s available. We will be showcasing the different roles in financial services on offer to young people from every background through our Unified Schools Programme and individuals in our 750 strong Young Professionals Network will be sharing personal stories about their career paths.

In his address to COP26, former US President, Barack Obama paid tribute to younger people, citing them as the most crucial generation of our times. I wholeheartedly agree and we must do everything possible to ensure they don’t become a lost generation. I’m confident with the right and early interventions, by education, government, and industry alike, we will ensure they are equipped with the skills necessary to shape a better future for us all.