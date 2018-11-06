US midterms: Judgement day for Trump and America – leader comment

Today, as the US holds its midterm elections, voters will cast judgement on one of the most divisive Presidents in US history – Donald J Trump.

But ahead of midterm elections, which could tie the hands of Donald Trump or embolden him further, the ‘mainstream media’ gave its verdict.

“Midterms test whether Republicans not named Trump can win by stoking racial animosity,” was the headline on The Washington Post’s website. The New York Times’ main headline online was: “Trump Closes Out a Campaign Built on Fear, Anger and Division.”

READ MORE: Leader comment: A denunciation of Donald Trump

CNN refused to show an anti-immigration advert approved by Trump, saying it had made it “abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist”; NBC News ran the ad but then decided to stop doing so because of its “insensitive nature”.

Midterm elections usually attract a low turnout, but this time will be different. In Texas, more people have voted in an early voting scheme than did so in the entire 2014 midterms.

No one can be in any doubt about what kind of person Trump truly is. The midterms will reveal whether America has decided to embrace or reject his brand of dangerous far-right populism.

READ MORE: Ruth Davidson: Putin-sycophant Trump will never destroy Western democracy