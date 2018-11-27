Theo Dounas: It’s up in the air – drones will change the way we build and live

An unmanned aerial ­vehicle (UAV), or drone usually looks like a ­quadracopter, a helicopter with four rotors which counter rotate so that the vehicle can hover in place.

This marvel of miniaturisation in technology and convergence of ­electronics has allowed for the ­creation of drones which weigh half a kilo, can fly for 20-30 minutes and come equipped with a high ­definition camera which can take panoramic videos and quality images of your surroundings, or even ‘dronies’ – selfie photographs taken by a ­camera equipped drone.

Still, the technology is in its ­infancy, with a huge potential for customisation and utilisation in a variety of sectors, from product deliveries to remote sensing of scenes of ­catastrophes to personal flying ­vehicles.

Within these developments, we expect that architecture and the built environment will change radically in the years to come due to this fascinating technology.

Firstly, the basics on building entrances and exits would change – no longer would you need to think of a building as a place that you enter through the ground floor.

Being able to land on the top floor of a building and enter from above could revolutionise how we think of architectural functional arrangements, but also safe exits in the case of danger, a ­classic problem in towers in the case of earthquakes and fires. Drones could provide safe passage to building users in cases of emergencies from tall buildings.

Within everyday life, drones could also radically change the way we ­perform package deliveries, ­transportation in general, the way our cities operate, along with two or three traditional businesses along the way.

In package delivery with drones, the UK is home to some of the best companies and innovations ­globally. Although many of the ­ideas remain untested in the market, the ­implementation of these innovative solutions would change how we as architects design and perceive facades.

Imagine buildings with openable facades which allow ­package delivery and dispatch in an automated ­manner.

No more waiting for the ­courier to arrive with that package you have been waiting for so long. When you return to home from work your package is already there in the living room waiting for you.

Of course, drones are already changing the way we are monitoring construction processes. It now takes half a day to fully survey a ­construction site and automatically generate a 3D model of the construction site using a process call ­photogrammetry, accurately ­measuring things through photographs.

A ­client can ask for frequent updates on ­construction and these can take place now with the drone, in a semi-automated manner.

Efficiencies on the construction site can be found more easily or progress can be measured in a more efficient manner with images from above.

In certain cases the generated 3D ­models can be compared with the ­initial prototypical models built using building information modelling and directly compare progress in each construction phase.

Within a certain timeframe I would also expect drones, in the same ­manner that they will change ­package delivery, to also revolutionise certain aspects of the construction process itself.

Transport of lightweight kit could be automated allowing a swarm of drones to assemble a building or parts of a building.

Aberdeen is the perfect testing ground for this type of technology. Living in Aberdeen, the sound of a jet aircraft or personnel helicopter ­flying above is a usual part of the urban soundscape.

Aberdeen boasts the busiest ­heliport in Europe, due to its oil and gas industrial base and the fact that it houses a lot of the crews that work on the oil rigs, being ferried night and day to the oil extracting ­platforms to work.

As such the city is used to a busy sky, and the frequency of flights in ­Aberdeen would make the city the perfect urban ­environment for testing drones in various functions, from remote sensing to construction.

Theo Dounas, learning ­excellence leader – RGU’s Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment.