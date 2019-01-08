Take heart from Richard Madden’s lack of confidence – leader comment

In a Tartan Day speech to Princeton University in the US in 2006, the then First Minister Jack McConnell spoke about how Scotland could experience a “second enlightenment”, but warned that its self-confidence was being harmed by a “complex picture of uncertainty and insecurity known as the ‘Scottish cringe’”.

Whether or not there is anything peculiarly Scottish about it, a lack of self-confidence is a debilitating trait that can hold people back.

It is much harder to fulfil your dream if you have no hope of doing so. Someone working hard towards what seems like an unachievable goal may start to feel like Sisyphus who, in ancient Greek mythology, was condemned to roll a huge stone up a hill for eternity.

It may have surprised some to hear Elderslie-born actor Richard Madden, star of Bodyguard and Game of Thrones, talk about questioning his ability, whether he was “good enough ... real enough or deserving of anything”, as he received a Golden Globe award.

So next time you tell yourself “I could never do that”, remember that even the most talented have doubts.

