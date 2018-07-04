Steve Cardownie: Trump blames Democrats for his own inhumane policies

Much has been reported about the current fall-out surrounding Gillian Martin MSP and extracts from her Twitter account which caused offence and for which she has since apologised.

And, as this is Independence Day in the USA, my thoughts turned to the “Tweeter in Chief”, President Donald Trump.

Although it has not been confirmed that he intends to visit Scotland, the prospective eye-watering £5 million policing bill does give much cause for concern, particularly as the money could be better utilised in tackling crime on our streets rather than squandering it on what will probably turn out to be a private visit.

The discord that has been evident regarding his arrival on these shores has largely been brought about by his actions since taking office and his highly controversial and often inaccurate tweets.

In one of his most recent efforts, when referring to the border with Mexico, he states: “Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from [their] parents once they cross the Border into the US. Catch and Release, Lottery and Chain must go with it and we must continue building the WALL! DEMOCRATS ARE PROTECTING MS-13 [an international crime gang] THUGS.”

The fly in the ointment here is that no such law exists. Instead, this is a tactic used after a “zero-tolerance policy” was announced by his own administration which entailed pressing criminal charges against all people illegally crossing the border.

As a result of this, children were separated from their parents with 658 suffering this fate in two short weeks last May as their parents faced charges. Another inconvenient truth for Trump and his supporters.

Although this tactic has been abandoned, the task of reuniting these children with their parents will be a huge and many are predicting it will prove to be an impossible task.

Last Saturday marches were organised across America with 700 protests held to demand that attempts to reunite families must be undertaken immediately with hundreds of thousands taking part.

In Trump’s hometown of New York City, 30,000 protestors braved the searing heat to march across the Brooklyn Bridge with Trump taking to Twitter to urge US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials “not to worry or lose your spirit”.

No Mr Trump, it is your inhumane policies and practices that are causing this humanitarian outrage and no amount of misleading tweets can hide that fact.

Happy Independence Day!

