Six Nations: Scotland’s luckiest supporter is Twickenham bound – leader comment

Peter Murray must be close to the ultimate sporting talisman. On the three occasions he has watched Scotland play at Twickenham – a venue mostly associated with defeat – he has never seen them lose.

In 1971, Scotland secured victory by a single point, then in 1983 they ran out comfortable winners, and finally, in 1989, came a rare draw.

The 73-year-old had almost given up hope of finding tickets for this Saturday’s match but in a “last throw of the dice” he decided to write to tournament sponsors Guinness.

The firm stressed it was “strictly impartial”, but nonetheless supplied two tickets in order to put his claim to being “Scotland’s lucky charm to the test”.

The game holds a special place in his heart as he first went to games in Edinburgh in the 1950s with his family – he and his brothers would “shout loudly for Scotland” while his father “supported England equally vociferously”.

Happily, rugby has always been about friendly rivalries and breaking down barriers between nations. Long may this be true. And here’s hoping that, once again, Twickenham will become ‘Murray-field’.

