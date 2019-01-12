Sir Andy, we salute you

Whether you have an interest in sport or not, the news that Sir Andy Murray is to retire this season will surely have had an impact.

Murray is a champion on court but his greatness is measured equally by the impact off it.

A leader on equality, an outspoken critic on drugs in sport and an inspiration to all young Scots who believe they can overcome the odds in their chosen field. If a boy from Dunblane can become world No 1 at tennis – by force of will and hard work – then that is a message that all parents should relay to their children.

Murray is a role model who shows that success doesn’t have to mean getting engaged to someone on Hollyoaks, covering your body in tattoos and rolling around making excuses when you lose. And he still lives in the UK and pays his taxes here – unlike many.

When he first broke through on the tennis circuit he bought himself a Ferrari, but then exchanged it after two months because he felt like a “prat” in it. He is the hero who has remained down to earth.

Tomorrow morning at around 7am may well be his last match. If you’re a tennis fan, or even if you’re not, tune in on Eurosport and give the boy who has made us all proud the biggest cheer you can. He deserves it. We may never see his like again.