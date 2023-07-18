Even the most astute political observer could not have predicted at the turn of the year, quite how much our political landscape was set to change.

Months of turmoil in the SNP has given way to reports of infighting and a growing number of MPs announcing they will not be contesting the next election.

The latest yesterday was Dr Philippa Whitford. The Central Ayrshire MP, who has been at Westminster for eight years, follows the likes of the party’s deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black who said she was quitting due to the toxic nature of Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight of the SNP’s 44 MPs have now announced their intention to stand down, while Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil is currently sitting as an independent after being suspended from the SNP Westminster group and refusing to immediately rejoin.

Each of those MPs will have their own reasons for the decision, but it is hard not to conclude that many simply fear losing their seats at the next General Election (due to arrive any time before January 2025).

And with good reason. Labour is on the march north and south of the border.

Rishi Sunak will not be exactly relishing the prospect of three by-elections this week, and Scottish Tory MP Andrew Bowie yesterday conceded that the Conservatives may well lose all three.

“Of course it’s possible we could lose all three – but it’s also possible that we might win all three.

“I’m an optimist, I’m a Scottish Conservative and Scotland football fan – I have to be an optimist.”

It will take more than optimism you would think to prevent an electoral disaster.

Realism – indeed the sort of realism which may well be behind so many SNP MPs throwing in the towel – dictates that the writing is on the wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The political landscape both north and south of the border is shifting, and we may find out this week quite how fast that is happening.