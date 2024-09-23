Scottish lowlands high-class break borders on perfection

Bordering on perfection, the five-star superbly situated SCHLOSS Roxburghe stands proud amid Sylvanian surrounds not far north of the Scotland-England divide.

High-grade lowland bucolic boltholes come no better than Destination by Hyatt Hotel Golf & Spa https://schlosshotel-roxburghe.com/en/home, offering excellence and elegance in equally impressive measures.

The manor house's rich historic heritage recalls centuries past, with the 1745 Bar celebrating the date a love-struck Bonnie Prince Charlie left a white rose bush calling card.

Fit for a king board and lodging continues today in environmentally sympathetic shape of aesthetically agreeable sustainable cottages, quaint meets comfort overlooking picturesque Kelso countryside.

Family-friendly rural retreats, 51 idyllic lodges are similarly attractive to staycation couples and sports-focused friends.

Tastefully appointed accommodation includes one or two-bed options, boasting unique décor, sumptuous furnishings, sleek kitchens, freestanding baths or rainfall showers and sprinkling of in-built saunas, awash with Molton Brown luxury toiletries.

Far from the madding crowd back to nature tranquillity abounds around home from home havens nestled among easily accessible amenities aplenty.

Second stage self-catering sanctuaries' recent completion coincided with launch of further facilities catering for all generations.

Afternoon tea to fine cuisine, SCHLOSS Roxburghe offers warm welcome to discerning diners

Kio Kids’ Club, based on Sophia Brucklacher's exclusive Everything in Flow children's book, gives green light to little ones' big ideas, nurturing four to 12-year-olds' indoor and outdoor environmental awareness, fun-filled fact-finding.

Newly-opened Estate Market meanwhile forms farm shop with a difference, providing everyday essentials from fresh fruit and veg to locally sourced fish and meat, batch baked goods to regionally brewed beer, savoury and sweet treats alongside quality gifts and cashmere clothing.

Jewel in 300-acre grounds crown is fairy tale castle Disney-Pixar would be proud of, 20 rooms and suites above three-metre high rooms, oak and stone magnificence resplendent with decorative stucco, striking wallpaper, family paintings, roaring hearths and, Scottish as Rabbie Burns feasting on neeps and tatties washed down by Irn-Bru, signature tartan carpet.

Estate House extension sees additional 58 rooms and suites, some complete with four-poster slumber, particularly popular with honeymooning newly-weds, and private balconies affording native golden eagle-eye view of impressive vistas below.

To infinity pool and beyond for SCHLOSS Spa visitors soaking up rest and recreation relaxation

"Estate to plate" ethos, sourcing seasonal produce from verdant area's natural larder, is secret of success on a plate synonymous with on-site Celtic culinary excellence, Charlie's heartiest of breakfasts, complete with nice 'n' spicey haggis, and bountiful bistronomy complementing Sunlaws fine dining, flawlessly presented à la carte and tasting menu haute cuisine.

I, for one, could become stout on accompanying mouthwateringly moreish Guinness Sourdough Bread alone.

Dusky sun setting outside, there's few finer inner glows than those experienced sampling time honoured tradition that is whisky tasting, novices and aficionados alike sure to warm, within bygone book-lined walls, to engaging expert who unquestionably "nose" her single malts from Aberfeldy to Wolfburn.

The guide's professional yet personable approach is indicative of all attentive staff encountered, arguably venue's strongest suit of many, welcoming guests with genuine warmth, be visitors from south of the border or across the globe.

Golf fans can fulfil all driving ambitions at SCHLOSS Roxburghe scenic championship course

Golf clubhouse beside Borders' sole championship course is equally hospitable, proving welcoming 19th watering hole after winding woodland par-72 layout, 7000-plus yard challenging or less demanding tees including signature scenic River Teviot viaduct 14th, Toptracer driving range available to hone your game sharper than sgian-dubh.

Wade into fly fishing or, as our party attempted, set your sights on clay shooting and archery, safely supervised by supportive instructor who proved patience personified as some of us (we know who we are!) repeatedly failed to find the target.

Walk the walk to take advantage of this land's right to roam ... "in the gloamin'" with sweetheart of choice entirely optional!

Or step out on fitness suite treadmill before soaking up R&R relaxing atmosphere of outdoor heated infinity pool, aromatherapy spa stress-busting pamper treatments, soothing saunas and hot tub, as well as invigorating plunge pool, all designed to relax, restore and rejuvenate.

So, for enjoyable escape offering something for everyone, pile your clan in the car and set satnav (other navigation systems are available) to TD5 8JZ - an hour's drive 'twixt Edinburgh and Newcastle - to enjoy a bonnie break in the famous footsteps of Young Pretender Charles Edward Stuart.