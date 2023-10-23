The Scotsman has been a leading voice in Scottish life since our launch in 1817 - we are the national newspaper for Scotland. That work continues and as a subscriber, you can be part of the ongoing Scottish Enlightenment.

Our new Scottish Enlightenment campaign promotes the role both The Scotsman and our journalists play in celebrating and scrutinising Scotland's society.

From politics to business, rural affairs to Scottish life, arts, entertainment, culture, food and sport, The Scotsman has something to offer all our readers.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil McIntosh, editor of The Scotsman, announces the launch of our new Scottish Enlightenment campaign, promoting the very best of Scottish journalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is why you'll be hearing from - and seeing - our expert journalists across the pages of our website and in print, telling their personal stories and explaining why their voices - and ours - matter in 21st century Scotland, why progress does not stop.

Their expertise is the driving force behind The Scotsman - a reason to join us, and subscribe.

Scotsman editor Neil McIntosh said: "For more than two centuries, The Scotsman has continued to embody the spirit of Scottish Enlightenment; our award-winning journalists delve int the heart of Scottish news to inform, inspire and educate our readers, without fear or favour."

Why should you join us now?

A brilliant new app that makes reading on your mobile device much easier, with updates and inspiration throughout the day

A new website that is faster to load, easier to read, with features including puzzles and the full newspaper as printed

Exclusive journalism unique to The Scotsman, covering rural Scotland, education, transport, lifestyle, the arts and much more