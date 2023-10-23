All Sections
Scottish Enlightenment - why you should subscribe to The Scotsman today

The Scotsman has been a leading voice in Scottish life since our launch in 1817 - we are the national newspaper for Scotland. That work continues and as a subscriber, you can be part of the ongoing Scottish Enlightenment.

Joshua King
By Joshua King
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:22 BST
 Comment

Our new Scottish Enlightenment campaign promotes the role both The Scotsman and our journalists play in celebrating and scrutinising Scotland's society.

From politics to business, rural affairs to Scottish life, arts, entertainment, culture, food and sport, The Scotsman has something to offer all our readers.

Neil McIntosh, editor of The Scotsman, announces the launch of our new Scottish Enlightenment campaign, promoting the very best of Scottish journalism.
That is why you'll be hearing from - and seeing - our expert journalists across the pages of our website and in print, telling their personal stories and explaining why their voices - and ours - matter in 21st century Scotland, why progress does not stop.

Their expertise is the driving force behind The Scotsman - a reason to join us, and subscribe.

Scotsman editor Neil McIntosh said: "For more than two centuries, The Scotsman has continued to embody the spirit of Scottish Enlightenment; our award-winning journalists delve int the heart of Scottish news to inform, inspire and educate our readers, without fear or favour."

Why should you join us now?

  • A brilliant new app that makes reading on your mobile device much easier, with updates and inspiration throughout the day
  • A new website that is faster to load, easier to read, with features including puzzles and the full newspaper as printed
  • Exclusive journalism unique to The Scotsman, covering rural Scotland, education, transport, lifestyle, the arts and much more

Support quality journalism in Scotland - subscribe today from as little as £1 to experience all the benefits of our brilliant subscription package.

