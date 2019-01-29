Scottish Budget: Stand-off risks breach of Holyrood’s founding principles – leader comment

Stalemates over Brexit and Donald Trump’s wall show the dangers of a lack of compromise and respect for other people’s points of view.

The Scottish Parliament’s election system was designed to create coalition and minority governments in the hope that this would help build greater political consensus. Even the shape of the chamber – a semi-circle rather than the opposed benches of Westminster – was chosen with this in mind.

The hope was that governments would greater reflect the will of the people, debates would be reasoned and democracy would flourish. The fear was that the system would produce weak, fractious governments that could never agree on anything.

In the 20 years since it was established, the Scottish Parliament has usually managed to live up to the hopes and avoid the feared pitfalls.

But these are strange times in the world at large. In Westminster, MPs seem unable to reach any kind of agreement on Brexit. They all seem to know what they don’t want, but can’t come up with a compromise that a majority can sign up to.

And in the US, a stand-off between Donald Trump and Democrats in Congress over the US President’s attempt to build a wall along the border with Mexico saw the longest government shutdown in America history, costing the economy some $11 billion (£8.4bn) and leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers without pay.

Now the Scottish Retail Consortium has been moved to issue a warning over the apparent stalemate in talks at Holyrood over the Budget, saying that a “thick layer of uncertainty” was the last thing firms needed, given the other potential sources of political turmoil. While SRC director David Lonsdale said the budget was “far from perfect”, he added there was “much” that retailers “can get behind” as he called for MSPs to take a collegiate approach.

The Scottish Government needs to pass a Budget. In order to do so, they may need to be flexible, but opposition parties also need to be realistic.

The Brexit debate has too often descended into talk of “red lines” – or, in the case of Northern Ireland’s DUP, decidedly sinister “blood red” lines – that have boxed their supporters into corners and effectively ruled out sensible compromise.

Some view compromise as weakness, but it is as much a part of politics as it is of daily life; it is simply a demonstration of respect for those who disagree with you – respect that the Scottish Parliament’s founders sought to put at the heart of Holyrood.

