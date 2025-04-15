Scots struggle to switch off with 78% experiencing holiday stress
Scottish holidaymakers are struggling to escape the pressures of everyday life, with more than three-quarters (78%) experiencing stress during trips abroad, according to new research from InsureandGo.
The nationwide study reveals that while Scots are the most family-focused holidaymakers in Britain – with 37% consistently using their annual leave for family trips – they find it particularly difficult to leave their worries at home.
Four in ten Scottish adults (41%) view holidays primarily as an escape from never-ending domestic responsibilities, while a third (33%) see trips abroad as respite from depressing news at home. However, the research suggests that many Scots are so accustomed to high-pressure living that unwinding remains elusive even in holiday settings.
Airport chaos tops stress list
Pre-flight tensions rank as the most common holiday flashpoints, with nearly a third of Scottish travellers (32%) citing flight delays as their top stress trigger. Almost a quarter (23%) report arguments over destination choices before booking, while packing disputes affect one in five (19%).
Once at their destination, poor service from staff causes friction for nearly a quarter of Scots (24%), while resort prices create tension for more than one in five (22%). Restaurant selection (18%) and misplaced travel documents (16%) also feature prominently among holiday headaches.
Digital dependency hampering relaxation
The InsureandGo research highlights Scotland's complex relationship with technology while travelling. Despite 15% reporting stress caused by companions being constantly on their phones, nearly four in ten Scots (39%) admit they struggle to stay off social media during holidays.
Work-life boundaries are particularly blurred, with 15% of Scottish travellers stressed about business matters while away, and 13% regularly checking work emails regardless of location.
Solo travel preference emerges
The study also reveals that Scots are the UK's most likely solo travellers, with 11% preferring to holiday alone – perhaps influenced by their holiday companion frustrations. Equal numbers (13%) cite their children and partners as top sources of holiday irritation, though other tourists cause the most annoyance for 14% of Scottish holidaymakers.
Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo, commented: "Our research highlights a particular challenge for Scottish holidaymakers who, despite prioritising family time abroad, find the mental transition from work to relaxation increasingly difficult. The digital age makes being truly present a real challenge, with work concerns and social media habits following people to even the most idyllic destinations.
"Sometimes simple measures like limiting screen time can help holidaymakers connect more meaningfully with their surroundings and companions. At InsureandGo, we focus on making the insurance aspect of travel planning straightforward and worry-free, helping remove at least one potential stress factor for Scottish travellers seeking that elusive proper break."