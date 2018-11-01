Scotland can rise now and demand People’s Vote on Brexit – Kerry Buist

Today we launched Scotland for a People’s Vote on Brexit, writes Kerry Buist.

Over the next few weeks, hundreds of Scotland for the People’s Vote supporters will be taking to the streets.

Across the country they will be running street stalls, delivering leaflets, and writing to their Members of Parliament to ensure Scotland’s voice is heard.

Councillors have their part to play as well. Aberdeenshire Council recently voted to back the call for a People’s Vote and other councils are debating the issue soon.

In 2016 every single council area in Scotland voted to Remain, and every single council area in Scotland is now being forced into a damaging Brexit which will cause real harm to jobs, businesses and public services. Across the nation as a whole, 62 per cent voted to Remain in the EU but despite the vote we have been plunged into a chaotic Brexit run from Westminster.

It is now clear there is no £350 million for our NHS, nor is there a clear way forward for the thousands of people who rely on trade with the EU for their businesses.

A poll conducted by Survation and released today shows 59 per cent of people in Scotland want a People’s Vote.

They are saying clearly this decision should be put back into the hands of us, the people.

We need our politicians to sit up and take notice that whenever the people of Scotland are asked they say loud and clear that they want the chance to have a People’s Vote on the final Brexit deal.

Since the referendum two years ago, it has become increasingly clear Brexit means chaos, for Scotland and the rest of the UK. With no deal in sight, Scotland is losing out. Scotland deserves better than being forced into a volatile future, which we didn’t vote for.

And Scots are confident the result of a People’s Vote would be to Remain – 64 per cent now believe that the UK overall would vote to stay a member of the EU.

Being in Europe has been good for Scotland. It seems only fair that Scotland gets a say on what is good for our future too if you agree visit our website at www.peoplesvote.scot and join our campaign.

Kerry Buist is campaign co-ordinator for the Scotland for a People’s Vote group