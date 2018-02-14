Roddy Gow OBE: Brexit is making this government blind to an emerging raft of global problems

Whatever the expectations of this year’s World Economic Forum, probably the greatest ­outcomes were that Donald Trump’s “sales pitch” for his America First ­policy stayed on script.

The media focus on him obscured the other very significant speeches by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, French president Emmanuel Macron and Jack Ma of Chinese ­conglomerate Alibaba.

Much of our interconnected world continues to grow and meet the ­challenges of globalisation with which US nationalism seems out of step. Despite the rhetoric, ­however, we may be seeing a shift in ­positions.

The US admits that we must work together to combat terrorism, a restructured Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) of 11 countries has the US rethinking its position on that, and there is a realisation that by the US ceding global leadership, China will fill a void and expand its ­influence through the Belt and Road ­initiative, that literally and figuratively ­connects it to many parts of the globe.

What does all this mean for how we connect with Asia? Is the UK ­really focusing on engaging in key areas and using its influence to the full?

Are we reaching out to attract ­students and young professionals to the UK and Scotland, where our universities and reputation for excellence in higher education should be offering great opportunities for learning and relevant skills?

On 26 January, the initial Scottish seminar of the British Foreign Policy Group (BFPG), sponsored by ­Edinburgh University and the Asia Scotland Institute, was held in the McEwan Hall, entitled Global ­Heritage, Global Ambitions: Scotland’s International Relations.

Two panels of senior figures from across the UK assessed global ­challenges against a background of Scotland’s role in UK foreign policy and the importance of listening to people’s concerns and perspectives.

In the context of a post-Davos Asia and engaging with youth, there were a few points to ponder.

The Westminster Government’s preoccupation with Brexit has resulted in our failure to engage on other critical geopolitical issues. We do not seem to have the bandwidth to lead on Myanmar, Syria, refugees and working out how to deal with the US administration.

The UK and Scotland also face ­enormous demographic challenges with populations that are both ageing and shrinking. Immigration far from being perceived and represented as an existential threat is an essential ingredient in maintaining our ­service and health sectors. Cutting off the source of qualified immigrants from Europe and Asia is creating the potential for an economic disaster.

Attracting and retaining overseas students by offering post-study visas to remain and work here seemed utterly obvious to everyone at the BFPG event, yet the almost single-minded determination of the Prime Minister to include student ­numbers in her 100,000-immigrant target cap appears to be the main obstacle. It is critical that this policy be changed or our universities and schools will face a funding crisis as Brexit is enacted.

Scotland’s historic connections give it a unique opportunity to engage with Asian and other markets, yet export figures are lower than ­elsewhere in the UK and our largely economy based on small and medium-sized enterprises is slow to engage. In many cases business leaders and owners lack the ambition of their forebears to seek out new markets and boost their prospects through trade.

Young ­people need to feel that they can engage in the political process – the independence referendum saw a great increase in interest. Many elections in recent months have been votes against the establishment and an expression of disillusionment with existing structures. This ­populist movement needs to be addressed and fresh talent brought to our political ranks.

Artificial intelligence and its by-products are with us to stay. We must learn to accommodate them, providing young people with the skills to succeed in a rapidly changing world where robotics will remove some mundane tasks and thinking, through to the consequences for those holding jobs that are likely to be replaced.

These points are all highly important and as the meeting ended there was a realisation that something needs to be done and soon. The mission of the Asia Scotland Institute is to educate and inspire tomorrow’s leaders, while increasing their understanding of Asia and its markets.

This could hardly be more ­relevant and pressing.

Roddy Gow OBE, chairman, the Asia Scotland Institute.