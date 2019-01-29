Richard Leonard: Much-cherished NHS is heading in wrong direction

The public is right to demand answers when things go wrong in the NHS, such as the death of a 10-year-old child from an infection acquired at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, writes Richard Leonard

As we gradually learn more about the most recent infection outbreak at the Queen Elizabeth, people are rightly asking how this could ever have happened at what is supposed to be Scotland’s flagship hospital. Confirmation that it was a contributory factor in the death of a 10-year-old child was devastating and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends.

None of the information we have so far been given has been offered freely, it has had to be extracted from the Scottish Government – initially by journalists and then also as a result of questions raised by Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Monica Lennon. Who in the SNP’s corridors of power knew what and when are still fundamental questions that we want answers to. But the independent review announced by the Health Secretary into the design, commissioning and construction of the building, its handover and maintenance, and how these things contribute to infection control, is as necessary as it is important.

I have a strong interest in this inquiry. Ten years ago, I was a board member of the Glasgow South West Regeneration Agency. The agency had gone from being a bottom-up initiative to increasingly a delivery agency for Government-designed programmes. But it still had a pioneering spirit at the heart of it, with investment in everything from nurseries to creative media units and direct interventions to tackle youth unemployment, which at that time was still rising.

Operating in Govan and Pollok, we worked with strong communities that had nonetheless been depleted by the industrial vandalism of full throttle neo-liberal economics in the 1980s.

So for example, when the construction of the Silverburn Shopping Centre was announced, the local MP Ian Davidson and the agency’s forerunner ensured that as many local people as possible were employed, building it and then working in it. When the BBC moved from the west end of Glasgow to Pacific Quay, it proved more difficult. But we took the view that local people should be given the ambition and the skills to work in the creative media in and around this major public investment.

And when plans were announced that a new Glasgow South University Hospital was to be built on the site of the Southern General Hospital, a team was put to work to maximise the economic benefit locally.

When the construction contract was awarded to Brookfield – an Australian multinational which had just built the new Wembley Stadium – we worked with the construction workers’ union UCATT to make sure that the site was unionised and that the union was recognised. And the regeneration agency worked with the health board and the unions to maximise local employment opportunities. The hospital opened as the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital six years later.

Naturally, this super-hospital was supposed to represent something very good about Scottish healthcare. But sadly, the catalogue of problems identified since its opening have come to represent something very different.

It is often said – but it is no less true for being repeated – that our NHS is our most-loved and cherished institution. Created by the transformative Labour government after the devastation of the Second World War, it is precious. But it is heading in the wrong direction.

We have a shortage of nurses, GPs and consultants. A survey last year revealed over 20 per cent of GPs said that they struggled to cope due to stress. Staffing shortages inevitably knock on to the service our dedicated healthcare workers can provide to patients. Official figures show that of the 140,000 people in Scotland who waited over four hours in A&E last year, almost 3,000 waited for over 12 hours. Imagine waiting 12 hours for treatment in A&E. And these figures were a sharp rise on the previous year, despite only a minimal increase in the number of people attending A&E.

Elsewhere in the NHS in Scotland, the key cancer waiting time target has not been met over the last six years; a third of young people needing mental health treatment are waiting more than the 18-week target; an average of 20 planned operations are cancelled every day because the NHS could not cope; and hospital bed numbers have been cut by more than a fifth since 2007.

Delays to patients leaving hospital has cost NHS Scotland £510 million since Nicola Sturgeon became First Minister – the main reason being the lack of social care, with budgets hit by fierce cuts to local councils. Between November 2014 and November 2018, a staggering two million bed days have been lost due to delayed discharge.

Patients are being failed. So we will continue to press for answers about what has gone wrong at the Queen Elizabeth, and ensure that the Government honours its promise to fully involve patients, families and staff in the review, as well as architects and other experts.

But we will also continue to make the case for proper investment in our NHS and its staff, and for an end to cuts to council and community services that support the NHS and ensure it can function. While Brexit dominates the political conversation – and MPs prepare to vote on amendments that seek to find a way through the complete shambles the Tories have made of the negotiations – it is essential that the spotlight remains trained on these issues.

We still do not know exactly what will happen on 29 March, the date that we are due to leave the European Union. But what we do know is that on 30 March, and in the month that follows, for the rest of the year, and for years to come, we will always need our National Health Service.

And we will not only need it, we will rely on it being the world-class healthcare system that we know it can be.

When things go wrong, the public are right to be angry, and they are right to demand answers and solutions. Labour is committed to getting those answers and offering those solutions.