Queen’s Awards: Why Scots should stop being so humble – Lord Lieutenant

Scots have a reputation for humility and in Edinburgh, we’re often prone to stay humble in the face of praise.

The danger of this modest nature is, of course, that we don’t celebrate our successes nearly enough - especially our own or those of our colleagues, our family members and friends.

But this year, let’s set self-deprecation aside and show our pride. Let’s celebrate our successes – we deserve it!

We live in one of the fastest growing and most productive cities in the UK and across all sectors, Edinburgh is a magnet for companies.

In fact, we have a higher proportion of start-ups per 10,000 population than the UK average and we’ve been recognised internationally for our ability to nurture and support entrepreneurs.

Yet, how good are Edinburgh’s businesses at shouting about their successes? Let’s change things.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise is now open for nominations and provides winners with an enviable and worldwide recognition from Her Majesty the Queen and a direct positive impact to business, especially exports, so I’m calling on sectors across the city to take note.

Making a nomination is simple, free, and applicable to any firm with achievements in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, or social mobility.

Likewise, the Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service are also open now for your nominations.

Any volunteer group of two or more people which has been running for at least three years can be nominated for this prestigious award.

It may even land the winners a special invite to the Queen’s Garden Party at the Royal Palace of Holyroodhouse, so I’m sure your nominee would be grateful if your application proved successful!

This is the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK and it recognises the outstanding work being done in communities. It astounds me that more nominations don’t land on my desk.

If you know someone who would deserve a nomination, or if your business warrants recognition, I want to know.

As Lord Lieutenant, I am the Queen’s official representative in Edinburgh. That makes me your first point of call for nominations for the Queen’s Awards and I’d love to see more nominations cast.

There are thousands of citizens who deserve it and many obvious candidates whose names aren’t submitted. So please, don’t assume someone else will do it, nominate them now.

The Lord Lieutenant of Edinburgh, Frank Ross, urges readers to nominate their friends, colleagues, relatives, or community leaders for the 2019 Queen’s Awards.