Pinsent Masons comment: Don’t fault suppliers for smart meter policy flaws

I have written previously in these pages about the lower than expected uptake of smart meters by consumers and some reasons for this. In a recent open letter, regulator Ofgem issued a shot-across-the-bow of the UK’s energy suppliers, warning they face large fines if they cannot evidence they have taken all reasonable steps to encourage customers to adopt smart meters.

Unfortunately, Ofgem’s open letter does not acknowledge the failures in policy, design and technical implementation of the smart meters project that sit outside of the control of those energy companies.

There are undoubtedly measures suppliers can take to maximise smart meter take-up but, in reality, consumer demand has been far less than anticipated. This is, in part, due to technical issues and delays in the rollout, negative press coverage and bad government policy decisions.

UK electricity and gas suppliers are under obligation to take all reasonable steps to ensure that a smart meter is installed by 31 December 2020. Although customers are not obliged to accept their installation.

To aid the scheme, suppliers are under a binding licence obligation to submit smart meter rollout plans, with larger suppliers also required to submit binding annual milestones for the installation of smart meters alongside those plans.

The UK government’s decision to proceed with a supplier-led rollout has created unnecessary inefficiencies. For instance, as suppliers are operating in a competitive UK energy supply market, their customers are not neatly aligned geographically. Households in the same street typically have a number of different energy providers, and suppliers have had to carefully plan how to cluster appointments geographically to mitigate inefficiencies and unnecessary costs.

By contrast, smart meter rollout in Spain has been led by the relevant regional power network operators, enabling installations to proceed on a more efficient street-by-street and block-by-block basis.

Delay has been a constant theme of the programme. Significantly more “first generation” (SMETS1) meters have had to be installed than originally planned due to delays in agreeing technical specifications for the “second generation” (SMETS2) and there have been significant delays in implementing the data and communications infrastructure at the heart of the rollout. This has caused interoperability issues as in many cases an energy supplier gaining a customer is unable to communicate remotely with the meter installed by the customer’s previous supplier.

Collectively the issues have led to increased rollout costs and the timetable for the more sophisticated SMETS2 meters to be installed to be compressed, creating further inefficiency, uncertainty and negative press coverage. This makes it more difficult to encourage adoption.

Ofgem has previously taken enforcement action in relation to the advanced meter rollout (AMR) obligations energy suppliers were under, resulting in two financial settlements and the imposition of a financial penalty on a third supplier with a combined value of almost £14 million. The latest Ofgem letter strongly hinted that non-compliance with the smart metering obligations would trigger even greater financial penalties.

The regulator admitted it will not “evaluate all the steps taken by individual suppliers” until after the 2020 deadline. It said compliance will be assessed “on a case-by-case basis and with a greater view of how the rollout has progressed in the round”.

One hopes Ofgem will reflect on the impact of its own failings and those of government policy, as well as what the energy companies might have done better. It is one thing to expect suppliers to seek continuous improvement in their engagement and rollout strategies; it is quite another to lay the blame for failures in the rollout solely at their door.

- Chris Martin, partner and specialist in smart metering and technology contracts at Pinsent Masons.