Paul Carberry:

Recently we were very pleased to announce that our Serious Organised Crime Early Intervention Service had secured funding to continue its work for the next three years.

On the face of it, some might ask why a children’s charity runs a serious organised crime project. But this service is one very close to my heart.

In 2012, I was invited to join the Scottish Government’s Serious Organised Crime Task Force. I joined to increase the focus on children and young people in order to prevent them from becoming involved in a lifestyle they were still too young to understand the risks and consequences of.

In my work at Action for Children Scotland, I see the impact of serious organised crime – families destroyed by substance abuse, parents indebted to loan sharks and housing schemes controlled by career criminals. It is largely hidden from mainstream society while having a disproportionately high effect on the most disadvantaged, marginalised communities in our country.

We are grateful to work in collaboration with partner agencies, including Big Lottery Fund, Glasgow City Council, Police Scotland and the Scottish Government, to tackle these types of crime, which blight communities. In this regard, Glasgow is leading the way in terms of proactive action to help tackle this harmful social problem, which has a significant cost implication.

I was pleased that Michael Matheson MSP, the Cabinet Secretary for Justice, joined us at the event announcing the new tranche of funding. The next three years will see the project work with around 250 young people on the cusp of organised crime. In addition, we will also be working with families. We recognise that we can’t just work with the young people alone, we need to also tackle other disruptive elements of their lives, whether that’s at home, school or within their local community. It is only through addressing all of those elements, that we can truly remove the risk.

We know it is working. A recently produced cost benefit analysis carried out by Glasgow City Council into the success of the service found 71 per cent of young people who have used it were kept out of secure care for at least six months during involvement with the programme. This included a number deemed at high risk of entering secure care by the children’s panel. Two-thirds of young people involved in the project have made demonstrable improvements in their offending behaviour.

That same analysis also showed that by diverting high risk young people from secure care, the project represented a saving of more than half a million pounds for Glasgow City Council.

In Glasgow, this service is turning lives around and having a long-term impact on communities across the city. We can all be very proud of this Scottish success story and everyone at Action for Children will work hard to ensure that this project continues to remain a true Scottish success story.

Paul Carberry, Action for Children director for Scotland.