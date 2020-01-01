Letters: Hoteliers should be concerned about 'hostile attitude' to Edinburgh tourism

'Do we really want to go back to those so-called good old days?'

Russell Imrie and the Edinburgh Hotels Association (your report, 31 December) should be concerned about the hostile attitude to Edinburgh tourism.

I recall a headline in The Scotsman just after a Hogmanay in the 1990s bemoaning that there was nothing to do in Edinburgh on New Year, nothing was open and that visitors could only find food in our much loved and hardworking Asian ­restaurants.

Yes, there must be balance, but do we really want to go back to those so-called good old days?

David Adams

Newton Street, Blairgowrie