Letters: Dear Scottish independence supporters, persuade a No voter you’re right

Nicola Sturgeon said in her closing conference speech that the SNP had to “persuade” No voters. So, can some SNP supporters try to persuade me as I set a few basic questions?

- Why was Andrew Wilson’s Report, which confirms years of austerity if Scotland becomes independent, being ignored and not debated at the SNP conference?

- If independent, Andrew Wilson confirms Scotland would be carrying a massive deficit, how will this deficit be reduced without incurring substantial tax increases, a reduction in public services and no Barnett Formula payments?

- Why is the democratic No vote of 2014 not being respected?

- If there ever is another referendum and the result is again No, will the SNP insist on yet another referendum and another until they achieve what they want? Why do they not respect democracy?

-The SNP marches appear to include supporters who would have us back in the Jacobite era, with Andrew Wilson’s austerity – is that where the SNP want to take us?

- The SNP detest Scotland being part of Great Britain, why would they have us become independent only to try to have Scotland apply to Brussels to become part of a larger, more expensive and more regulated body?

If independent, what sort of defence force would Scotland have? Would current UK Army, Air Force and Navy bases be closed with resultant massive loss of local employment and economic activity? How would Scotland finance defence forces?

These are but a few of the questions which I imagine most anti-separatists would appreciate answers to, so I would appreciate any SNP supporter enlightening me, especially those who regularly contribute to these pages.

If any SNP supporters have never really thought about these basic questions and don’t have satisfactory answers, perhaps they need to question their support.

Douglas Cowe, Newmachar, Aberdeenshire