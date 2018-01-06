Leader comment: Why new diabetes research may come as a big relief

Diabetes is a scourge of modern-day life, leading to heart disease, blindness, the amputation of limbs and an array of other serious health problems.

So what appears to be the first scientific proof that swapping bad habits – our fondness for junk food, the sofa and the like – for a regime of exercise and healthy eating is an effective form of treatment could be hugely significant.

It offers hope to those diagnosed with the disease who may no longer be facing a lifetime on medication and to those who fear their lifestyle has put them on the brink of contracting it.

But it could also benefit everyone because the burden of treating so many diabetics is one of the reasons why the NHS is under such pressure. If most turn out to be like Sandy Boggon, from North Berwick, who no longer needs to take drugs after going into remission, this will help reduce the demand and result in a better health service for us all.

The research should also, if further evidence was needed, underline the importance of sport, knowledge about food and how to cook it.

