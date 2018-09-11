Leader comment: We can all feel Jamie Murray’s pain

At the top level of sport, small margins really do mean a lot. And, having just secured his sixth Grand Slam doubles title, tennis player Jamie Murray is definitely at the top of his game.

So he was remarkably restrained when tweeting to British Airways after the airline lost his racket bag for the second time in three trips.

He pointed out that before it stopped allowing tennis rackets on its planes, he had had no problems in up to 10 years. A sarcastic thumbs up was his only sign of displeasure. Anyone who’s ever lost luggage will be able to feel his pain.

It is extremely annoying when a bag containing a prized jumper, a favourite book or that country-specific box of chocolates which you definitely did buy for expectant work colleagues go astray.

But Murray’s loss is more than that because tennis rackets are the tools of his trade.

If they are not found, the rackets with which he won the US Open with Bethanie Mattek-Sands will not be available for use in the Davis Cup match between Great Britain and Uzbekistan this weekend. Some British Airways staff may well nervously watch the score.