Leader comment: US President or the biggest bully in the playground?

So Donnie said he could do anything to girls and they liked it because he’s so great and then Joe said if they were at the same high school, he’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.

“Shut up!” No, he really did, and then you’ll never guess what Donnie said. He called him Crazy Joe and said he was just trying to act like a tough guy, but actually he was weak, and he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way if they had a fight. “No way!”

It’s the sort of conversation that has probably happened numerous times in the playgrounds of the world. Except Donnie is Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America, and Joe is Joe Biden, former Vice President. Both men are old enough to know better.

Indeed, following his remarks, Biden suggested he had not meant to make a genuine threat. “I want to make it clear I understand what assault is. I’m not in high school,” he said, as someone in the background probably tutted loudly.

No word from the ‘leader of the free world’ as to where exactly he thinks he is.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s lawyer in Russia probe resigns