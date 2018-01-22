Leader comment: Ukip would not be missed

Have your say

How on earth Ukip managed to play a successful role in last year’s EU referendum is a mystery.

Frequently, the party appears so riven by infighting that it’s a wonder it gets anything done.

From the in-out-in-out-shake-it-all-about leadership(s) of Nigel Farage to the scandals that accompany countless elected members, Ukip excels at nothing quite like it excels at scuppering itself.

And yet it lurches on. But perhaps the party is almost over.

Yesterday Ukip’s governing body unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in its leader Henry Bolton.

Mr Bolton’s leadership has not been characterised by its policies but by his relationship – now on hold – with glamour model and enthusiastic espouser of racist view Jo Marney.

But despite the scandal surrounding him and the loss of the support of his colleagues, Mr Bolton clings on.

He is, he says, crucial to the survival of the party. If Ukip was to oust him, then it would collapse.

On reflection, we feel we could bear this outcome.