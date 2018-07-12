Leader comment: UK stockpiles food in case of non-nuclear Armageddon

There’s absolutely no need for alarm. The UK may be about to start stockpiling food, but they’re only doing it to save you the trouble.

So, sit back, relax and don’t worry yourself at all about a no-deal Brexit clearing food from supermarket shelves within two days, as a leaked Government briefing paper suggested it might.

However, it’s probably worthwhile putting in any special requests early. Nut-allergy? Prefer gluten-free? Not too fond of mushrooms? Theresa May or someone will presumably be taking orders, you can always tweet her your dietary requirements.

READ MORE: UK Government to start stockpiling food for no-deal Brexit

Of course, Britons have been advised to stockpile food before, when the country was facing the risk of being hit by a large number of nuclear missiles on account of the Cold War.

Some may still even have large jars of lentils and such-like in a cupboard somewhere, which may finally come in handy, given that the briefing paper described one of three possible scenarios in the event of a no-deal Brexit as “Armageddon”.

But, just remember, a no-deal Brexit is better than a bad-deal one. Oh, and you might want to check the use-by date on those lentils.

READ MORE: No-deal Brexit ‘would clear Scottish supermarkets of food in two days’