Leader comment: The Scotsman finds Donald Trump’s perfect golf partner

There surely will be no shortage of takers. Who could possibly turn down the chance to play golf against a serving US President?

Donald Trump has reportedly decided to prolong his forthcoming visit to the UK to accommodate a bit of golf and has asked Downing Street to arrange the small matter of a partner to play with. It clearly will need to be someone good, given Trump plays off a handicap of just three.

But maybe it shouldn’t be someone too good. Suzann Pettersen, the 15-time LPGA tour winner who has played Trump regularly, recently spoke of how “in all the times I’ve played him, he’s never come close to breaking 80, but what’s strange is that every time I talk to him he says he just golfed a 69 or that he set a new course record”. And she added: “He cheats like hell.”

So, wanted: famous golfer willing to ignore rampant cheating and lose graciously for their country. It’s just a shame the late North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il is no longer with us, given his 38-under-par round, including 11 holes in one, in his first ever game. Now he sounds like a worthy opponent for The Donald.

