Leader comment: The Donald is gonna love this Trump toilet paper

No doubt, as a man who loves entrepreneurial spirit, Donald Trump will wholeheartedly approve.

Tim Baker was struck by his business idea last Christmas and is now, almost literally, cleaning up at the Edinburgh festival.

Some may consider this to be an unusual place to make a small fortune out of selling toilet rolls, but stick pictures of the US President on every sheet and, suddenly, it’s satire!

One roll shows Trump in a smart suit and tie with a slightly strained expression, while the other version shows him puckering up, as if ready for a kiss.

Baker has received some negative feedback from a few American passers-by, with one telling him – non-ironically – that it was a “s***ty idea”.

However, given Trump famously takes all such jokes in his stride and never, ever, responds in a petty or litigious way, we’re sure the venture has his blessing.

Perhaps the great man will recognise Baker’s chutzpah and send him a free sample of the fragrance ‘Empire by Trump’, which is (apparently) “for the confident man determined to make his mark ... for those who aspire to create their own empire through personal achievement”.

