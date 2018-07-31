Leader comment: Should we rename all Scotland airports?

A plan to change Inverness Airport’s name to Inverness Loch Ness Airport may very well boost numbers of tourists flying to the Highland capital.

Apparently, the rebranding would help with “search engine optimisation” as tourists google where they can fly to. But, if that’s the aim, surely the airport should be called, “Loch Ness Monster, Nessie, and Outlander Airport – Inverness”?

Bit of a mouthful, admittedly, but The Scotsman is always happy to help with such matters and waive the usual consultancy fee of £100,000 or so.

Clearly, there is always a balance to be struck and where that lies should be at least partly decided by the people who live there. So it is good that locals have been invited by Highlands and Islands Airport to give their opinions on the proposal. Early voting suggested a majority were against the new name, but perhaps its supporters will be able to win people round to the idea.

And why stop at Inverness? Anyone for Desperate Dan Airport, Edinburgh (Trainspotting) International, or Glasgow Billy Connolly Airport? Actually, that last one is not a bad idea ...

Feel free to give your suggestions in the comment section below.

