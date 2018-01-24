Leader comment: Scotland’s just too attractive

So many tourists want to experience the delights of the Isle of Skye that US broadcaster CNN reckons it should be avoided, while a new report suggests Edinburgh is struggling to cope with the influx of people during its major festivals.

Scotland – or parts of it – appears to have become just too darned attractive for its own good.

Local politicians on Skye were quick to disagree with Donald Trump’s least favourite TV station, even though the island’s population swells from 10,000 to as many as 60,000 during the peak tourist season. Skye, they insist, remains very much “open for business” and all visitors are welcome. It’s just important to book ahead when it gets busy, that’s all.

Their alarm is understandable, given the importance of tourism to the island economy. But gaining a reputation for being incredibly popular may not be such a bad thing. After all, people who have never been may start to wonder what the fuss is all about, and want to come.

The trick for the rest of Scotland will be to find a way to persuade all those overseas visitors to stop off on their way.

