Leader comment: Royal baby row proves social media has a purpose

Many people were heartened by the birth of a new Royal baby and were moved to congratulate the happy couple.

Among them was Alexander Stewart, an MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, who was so delighted he laid down a motion in the Scottish Parliament.

However, this prompted the Scottish Greens’ Patrick Harvie to submit an amendment congratulating thousands of other children born on the same day, many into poverty, and criticising politicians and media outlets for “fetishising privilege and fawning over those who enjoy it”. Strong stuff. But is this what our MSPs should be doing?

Holyrood should be a place where politicians address serious issues – the economy, the NHS crisis and, indeed, levels of poverty.

Congratulations on the birth of babies – Royal or otherwise – and the resulting squabbles should not be parliamentary business.

In the past, a formal motion was a way for politicians to record their feelings on such matters, but the modern age has brought a more appropriate means of expression. So next time, MSPs, take it onto Twitter with the cute cats etc.

