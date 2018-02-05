Leader comment: Real action must follow the bravery of Yousaf and Sarwar

THAT a government minister feels the need to carry a personal attack alarm as a matter of course is deeply disturbing but not, on reflection, terribly surprising.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf’s colour and his Islamic faith make him a target for hateful abuse and death threats; while we might like to think of Scotland as a peculiarly tolerant country, we know that racially and religious motivated hate crimes are all too common.

SNP MSP Mr Yousaf and Labour’s Anas Sarwar have, in recent days, spoken at length about the racism and Islamophobia they endure on a constant basis. Their relentlessly bleak experiences of hateful prejudice have encouraged words of support from colleagues across all parties at Holyrood.

But while statements of solidarity are undoubtedly welcome, the problem of racism will not be tackled by words alone,

Mr Yousaf and Mr Sarwar do not simply describe the experiences of high profile politicians, they describe the experiences of Scots Asians in every walk of life. Both men deserve not only our respect for their bravery in seeking out, they also deserve our thanks for shining a light on a problem that shames the nation.

With this in mind, it is crucial that their remarks act as a catalyst for a wider discussion on racism and Islamophobia and that real action follows.

The police and the prosecution service both have crucial roles, here.

Those guilty of racism and Islamophobia should expect the severest punishment.

Alongside the full use of anti-hate crime legislation, must come a new effort to educate young Scots about the evils of racism.

Many of the responses on social media to Mr Yousaf and Mr Sarwar support the points they make. But these men are not “playing the race card”, they are not trying to “score political points” - they are bravely, defiantly standing up for many thousands of Scots who endure the poison of prejudice every day of their lives.

There will come, we hope, a day when the colour of a person’s skin or the faith they choose to practice is a matter of no consequence.

Until that day comes, Anas Sarwar and Humza Yousaf and every Asian Scot abused simply for who they are, must receive the loud and unequivocal solidarity and support of all who believe in equality.