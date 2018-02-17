Leader comment: Peace at last in Scotland’s music venue noise row

It was always an absolute nonsense that a developer could build homes beside a music venue and the resulting noise complaints from the new residents would force it to close.

Not only was this deeply unfair, it was also blighting Scotland’s cultural life. And, yes, loud rock or pop music does count as culture. Well, usually …

And, if you’re struggling to believe this could have been a big problem, promoter DF Concerts described it as a “crippling threat” to the Scottish music scene. So it is welcome, and perhaps overdue, that the Scottish Government has changed official guidance to put responsibility for potentially expensive soundproofing on the “agent of change”.

This means that if houses are built next to a venue, they must be soundproofed; if a venue is built next to houses, it must ensure a reasonable noise level.

Developers may curse their luck if the venue shuts down just as they put the newly soundproofed homes on the market. But who couldn’t do with a little bit of extra peace and quiet in their lives?

