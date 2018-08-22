Leader comment: Parents and teachers are on the same side

Once upon a time, teachers were such respected figures that, when they spoke, parents listened. But passive acceptance of scholarly wisdom has been lately gone out of fashion, with parents becoming more demanding of those charged with the education of their children.

These demands may have unintentionally helped bring about a shift in thinking about education.

For, according to Councillor Stephen McCade of Cosla, it is now “crucial” for parents to be involved in “all aspects of their children’s education”.

With this philosophy in mind, the Scottish Government has announced a £350,000 project to help parents play a greater part, such as by becoming a volunteer helper.

The idea has won general support and will, says Education Secretary John Swinney, help to “cement Scotland’s place as a world leader in parental involvement and engagement”.

Closer links between teachers and parents can only be a positive move in helping every child achieve their full potential.

What it must not result in is parents being used to fill the gaps on the cheap. When it comes to teaching, teachers know best.

