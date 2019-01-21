Leader comment: No deal is unthinkable but the clock is ticking

The political fall-out over Brexit grows uglier by the day. As the date of the United Kingdom’s planned departure from the European Union grows closer, those charged with responsibility for delivering this policy appear unable to agree on any aspect of it.

Hardline Brexiteer MPs in the House of Commons, who would gladly walk away from the EU without a deal, are locked in a grinding war of attrition with colleagues who support Prime Minister Theresa May in her bid to find a workable agreement with the UK’s European partners, while a substantial number of MPs favour neither option, preferring the idea of a second referendum to break the deadlock.

Yesterday, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox – an influential figure on the Euroscpetic Tory right – attacked MPs who, he claims, are trying to “steal” Brexit from voters. In an intemperate intervention, Dr Fox accused colleagues of plotting against the result of the referendum.

Dr Fox’s language is deeply unhelpful.

It will do nothing but fuel tensions and encourage the division created by the 2016 vote.

Last week, The Scotsman announced its support for a second referendum.

This was not a decision taken lightly but with MPs seemingly unable to find common ground on this issue, the prospect of a damaging No Deal Brexit looks dangerously real. Later today, Mrs May will unveil her “Plan B” for Brexit after MPs last week rejected her preferred withdrawal agreement.

We will be astonished if the Prime Minister is able to unite a majority of MPs around her proposal, no matter what its content. Simply, MPs across the House are now so hopelessly divided on this issue that it’s impossible to envision a sudden coming together.

As MPs continued their war of words on the matter yesterday, a new report highlighted the “major concern” Brexit-related uncertainty is causing Scottish businesses, with some warning of damage to competitiveness, profitability, and even their viability. Make no mistake, these concerns are genuine and must be taken seriously.

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on 29 March. Unless something drastic changes between then and now, it looks all but inevitable this will be done on a No Deal basis.

Such an outcome is unthinkable.