Leader comment: Merry Christmas, one and all

Christmas has come to mean different things to different people.

For Christians, it obviously has religious significance as the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland discusses eloquently in The Scotsman today.

For many children, the magic of Santa Claus is the main attraction as will be seen in bleary, wonder-filled young eyes across the land as they take in the scene around the tree on Christmas morning.

For adults of different faiths and the non-religious, it is mostly a time to gather together for a bit of a feast and to strengthen family ties.

It is perhaps too easy to forget those who will not enjoy such a – usually – pleasant time for one reason or another – isolated pensioners, homeless people and others like the emergency services and NHS staff who will work on the day in case the rest of us need them.

So, if you can make a small gesture to brighten their day, it would very much be in keeping with the best spirit of Christmas to do so.

But, wherever you are and whatever you are doing, The Scotsman would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.

