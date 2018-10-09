Leader comment: May and Juncker audition for Strictly

First Theresa May and now Jean-Claude Juncker – the politicians negotiating Brexit just love to dance.

According to some, European Commission president’s jig ahead of a speech in Brussels was designed to mock Theresa May’s trademark ‘Maybot’ dance, last seen at the Conservative party conference following a whistlestop tour of Africa. “Mock the ‘Dancing Queen’? How dare he?! Only true Brits are allowed to do that. Time to call off the Brexit talks and proceed immediately to the golden future that waits just around the corner for Britannia,” was the sort of thing they were probably thinking, even if they weren’t actually saying it.

A Juncker aide insisted the dance was “not directed at anyone” and was simply “improvisation on the moment as the music kept playing before he could start his speech”. “Without a song or a dance, what would our life be?” he lamented.

Could it be that two people in their early 60s with limited experience of the art of dance might be similarly inept? Or perhaps they have realised just how badly the Brexit talks are going and are preparing for a semi-ironic appearance on Strictly.

