Leader comment: Excitement growing over new V&A museum in Dundee

The V&A Museum of Design in Dundee was designed to look like the prow of a ship pointing out into the Firth of Tay, so it is apt that the opening exhibition will be Ocean Liners: Speed & Style.

Visitors will get an idea of what life was like for the wealthiest passengers on board these “great floating palaces”, but also for those who worked in the depths of the engine room, in what organisers have promised will be a “breath-taking” show. If the outside of the dramatic museum building – part of a £1 billion redevelopment of the Dundee waterfront – is anything to go by, we will not be disappointed. As its contents are revealed, excitement is growing in Scotland and beyond about the opening in September. The Wall Street Journal has named Dundee Scotland’s “coolest city” and one of the top 10 places in the world to visit in 2018, alongside Shanghai and Madagascar.

Eight years in the planning, the new V&A could become a global attraction that puts the city very much on the map.

A lot of money and hope has been invested in the project and so far the signs have all been positive. The Scotsman can’t wait.